Employer l’extension WP Microsummary Comments Track
Suite à une remarque de Bruno, je me suis dit que beaucoup de personnes devaient rencontrer le même problème. A savoir ne pas trop savoir comment faire pour employer les Microsummaries/Live Titles.
Je viens donc de mettre en ligne une petite vidéo expliquant comment employer mon extension WP Microsummary Comments Track.
Excellent, je regarde ça rapido \o/ Merci !
Merci !!!
