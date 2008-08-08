Employer l’extension WP Microsummary Comments Track

Suite à une remarque de Bruno, je me suis dit que beaucoup de personnes devaient rencontrer le même problème. A savoir ne pas trop savoir comment faire pour employer les Microsummaries/Live Titles.

Je viens donc de mettre en ligne une petite vidéo expliquant comment employer mon extension WP Microsummary Comments Track.

Plugin, tutorial, Video, wordpress, wp-microsummary-comments-track

  1. Bruno Bichet le 08/08/2008 à 16h46.

    Excellent, je regarde ça rapido \o/ Merci !

    [...] Marin has developed a cool WordPress plug-in that displays the amount of approved, pending or spam comments that are in the admin zone of your blog. Download the file in the WordPress plugin directory and read more explanations on Marin’s blog. [...]

  3. streaming le 14/10/2008 à 00h53.

    Merci !!!

