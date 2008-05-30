Extensions Firefox d’un Intégrateur
Tout comme j'ai exposé ma liste de plugins WordPress, je profite de la sortie imminente de Firefox 3 pour faire un status des extensions que j'emploie sur mon butineur préféré au travail.
Ma version: Firefox 2.0.0.14 (2008040413)
Operating System: WINNT (x86-msvc)
- Adblock Plus 0.5.11.4
Firefox 0.7 - 3.*
Filters ads from web-pages. Now with whitelisting and synchronization.
- Better Flickr 0.2.1
Firefox 0.8 - 3.0
Enhances Flickr with Greasemonkey user scripts.
- BetterPrivacy 1.14
Firefox 1.5 - 3.0.*
Super-Cookie Safeguard
- Bloglines Toolkit 1.6.8
Firefox 1.5 - 2.0+
Browser utilities for use with Bloglines
- Colour Contrast Analyser 0.96
Firefox 0.7 - 3.*
Examines the colour contrast of elements in the DOM.
- Context Search 0.4.1
Firefox 2.0a2 - 3.0b3pre
Expands the context menu's 'Search for' item into a list of search engines.
- del.icio.us Complete 1.3
Firefox 0.8 - 2.0.*
del.icio.us is a social bookmarks manager. It allows you to easily add sites you like to your personal collection of links, to categorize those sites with keywords, and to share your collection not only between your own browsers and machines, but also with others.
- DevBoi 0.5.1
Firefox 1.5 - 2.5
Adds a sidebar with web-development references.
- DevBoi PHP Package 0.1.0
Firefox 1.5 - 2.5
Adds PHP reference to DevBoi
- DevBoi: Prototype JS Reference (1.5.1) 0.0.3
Firefox 1.5 - 3.0
Adds Prototype JavaScript Library reference to DevBoi
- DOM Inspector 1.8.1.14
Firefox 2.0.0.14 - 2.0.0.14
Inspects the structure and properties of a window and its contents.
- Dublin Core Viewer 0.5
Firefox 1.5 - 3.0a1
Displays Dublin Core Metadata embedded into the <head> section of an XHTML Web page using the <meta> and <link> elements.
- Dust-Me Selectors 2.0
Firefox 1.5 - 2.0.0.*
Finds unused CSS selectors
- Extension List Dumper 1.13.1
Firefox 1.5 - 3.0b5
Dumps a list of the installed extensions.
- Fangs 1.0.3
Firefox 1.0 - 2.0+
Renders a text version of a web page similar to screen reader output.
- Firebug 1.05
Firefox 1.5 - 2.0.0.*
Web Development Evolved
- Firecookie 0.0.6
Firefox 2.0 - 3.0b5pre
Cookie manager for Firebug. Firebug has to be installed in order to use this extension.
- Firefox Accessibility Extension 1.4.0.4
Firefox 1.5 - 3.0b5pre
Adds tools for accessible navigation and the development of accessible web content.
- Firefox Throttle 1.00
Firefox 1.5 - 2.0.0.*
Bandwidth utilization throttling plug-in for Firefox.
- Geo 0.8
Firefox 1.5 - 3.0.*
Opens useful sites for pages geographically marked with ICBM or geo.position META tags.
- Gmail Notifier 0.6.3.3
Firefox 1.5 - 3.0
A notifier for Gmail accounts.
- Go Up 1.0
Firefox 1.5 - 2.0.0.*
Easily navigate 'up' a level in a web site
- Google Gears 0.3.14.2
Firefox 1.5 - 2.0.*
These are the gears that power the tubes!
- Google Notebook 1.0.0.20
Firefox 1.5 - 3.0.*
Allows notetaking while browsing
- Google Pagerank Status 0.9.8
Firefox 1.5 - 2.0+
Display the Google PageRank in your browser's status bar.
- Greasemonkey 0.7.20080121.0
Firefox 1.5 - 3.0b5
A User Script Manager for Firefox
- How'd I Get Here 0.1.2
Firefox 1.5 - 2.0.0.*
Helps you remember how you first discovered a site.
- Html Validator 0.8.4.0
Firefox 1.0 - 2.0.0.*
Adds HTML validation to the View Page Source of the browser. The validation is done by Tidy from W3c.
- IE View 1.3.7
Firefox 1.0 - 3.0.*
Open pages in IE via Firefox menus
- JavaScript Debugger 0.9.87.3
Firefox 0.9 - 3.0pre
JavaScript debugger and profiler
- keyconfig 20060828.1
Firefox 1.5.0.6 - 2.0.0.14
Rebind your keys.
- KGen 0.3
Firefox 1.0 - 3.0.*
Display strongest keywords of a webpage
- LinkChecker 0.6.2
Firefox 1.5 - 3.0b5
Check the validity of links on any webpage.
- Linky 2.7.1
Firefox 0.7 - 2.0+
Open/download/validate links and pictures in tabs or windows
- Live HTTP Headers 0.14
Firefox 0.8 - 3.0.*
View HTTP headers of a page and while browsing.
- Longdesc 0.6
Firefox 1.5 - 3.0.*
Makes an image's longdesc link attribute accessible via context menu.
- Mobile Barcoder 0.1.4
Firefox 1.0 - 3.0b4
Generate on-the-fly barcodes to zap with your mobile device
- ocawatoolbar 1.1.6.2
Firefox 1.5 - 2.1
Check accessibility of your web site.
- Operator 0.9.3
Firefox 2.0 - 3.0.*
The Semantic Web in Action
- OperaView 0.6.1
Firefox 1.0 - 3.0.*
Open pages in Opera from Firefox, Mozilla, Flock and Netscape 8 context menus.
- pageaddict 0.4
Firefox 1.5 - 3.0b4pre
Monitor your internet addiction
- PicLens 1.6.4.3021
Firefox 2.0 - 2.0.0.*
Discover More
- SecurePassword Generator 0.5.1
Firefox 0.7 - 2.*
Creates a toolbar icon and dialog which helps to create secure passwords.
- Stylish 0.5.7
Firefox 1.5 - 3.0.*
Customize the look of websites and of the user interface.
- Tab Clicking Options 0.6.9
Firefox 1.0 - 3.0.*
Assign tab related actions to clicking events on a tab or the tabbar
- Tails Export 0.3.2
Firefox 1.5 - 2.0.0.*
Extension for Showing and Exporting Microformats.
- Tamper Data 10.0.4
Firefox 2.0 - 3.0.*
View and modify HTTP/HTTPS headers etc. Track and time requests.
- Unicode converter/Input Tool 2.099
Firefox 1.5 - 3.0b2
Converts character references, etc. into Unicode and back
- User Agent Switcher 0.6.11
Firefox 1.0 - 3.0.*
Adds a menu and a toolbar button to switch the user agent of the browser.
- View Cookies 1.6
Firefox 1.0 - 2.0.0.*
View cookies of the current web page.
- View Dependencies 0.3.2.2
Firefox 1.0 - 2.0.0.*
Adds a tab listing dependencies and their sizes in the Page Info window.
- ViewSourceWith 0.1.1
Firefox 1.5 - 3.0.*
View page source with external application
- Web Developer 1.1.6
Firefox 1.0 - 3.0.*
Adds a menu and a toolbar with various web developer tools.
- XHTML Mobile Profile 0.5.3
Firefox 1.0 - 3.0b5
Allows XHTML Mobile Profile to be displayed in the browser.
- YSlow 0.9.5b1
Firefox 1.5 - 3.0b5
Make your pages faster with Yahoo!'s performance lint tool.
Je teste aussi évidemment mon code sur IE 6, 7, 8 (et des fois sur 5.5), Opera 9.27, 9.5b, FF 3RC1, Safari etc...
7 commentaires à "Extensions Firefox d'un Intégrateur"
Quel psychopate avec ses 500 extensions !
Ce qui est le plus étonnant pour un non-intégrateur, c'est que Firefox survive à ça. Et je t'imagine mal ouvrir ton navigateur (quoi, une bonne grosse centaine de fois par jour?) alors qu'il patauge à chaque fois.
Franchemenant il va pas mal. Je dois, je pense, le redémarrer peut-être trois fois par jour (vive le session restore). Mais, il faut dire que j'ai, depuis cet article, installé FlashBlock. Et que je ne regarde que rarement des vidéos sur internet sinon dans Chrome qui permet de terminer la tâche Flashplayer
Tu fais ton Nielsen là
Tiens, tant que nous en sommes à parler d'extensions, tu sais si il en existe une qui coupe tous les sons qui "sortent" de Firefox?
@Frédéric la meilleure extension que je connaisse pour couper les sons est FlashMute. Comme son nom le dit, cette extension coupe le son aux flashs dans ton browser. Ca ne marche que pour les flashs -> les <bgsound /> marcheront encore ^^
Mise à jour du 2 Mars 2009
March 2, 2009
Total number of items: 65
(Disabled)
Filters ads from web-pages. Now with whitelisting and synchronization.
(Disabled)
Ads were yesterday!
Look for link tag to discover and offer up apps
Super-Cookie Safeguard
Browser utilities for use with Bloglines
Expands the context menu's 'Search for' item into a list of search engines.
Access your bookmarks wherever you go and keep them organized no matter how many you have.
Displays Dublin Core Metadata embedded into the section of an XHTML Web page using the and elements.
Dumps a list of the installed extensions.
FEBE - Backup your Firefox data
Web Development Evolved.
Cookie manager for Firebug. Firebug has to be installed in order to use this extension.
(Disabled)
Adds tools for accessible navigation and the development of accessible web content.
Bandwidth utilization throttling plug-in for Firefox.
Extends Firebug with reference material for HTML and CSS
(Disabled)
Replaces Flash objects with a button you can click to view them.
Opens useful sites for pages geographically marked with ICBM or geo.position META tags.
Adds a W3C geolocation API, so webpages can request your position.
A notifier for Gmail accounts.
Easily navigate 'up' a level in a web site
These are the gears that power the tubes!
(Disabled)
Allows notetaking while browsing
Display the Google PageRank in your browser's status bar.
A User Script Manager for Firefox
(Disabled)
Bang on your web site to measure response times.
(Disabled)
Displays Geolocation information for a website using hostip.info data.
(Disabled, Incompatible)
Helps you remember how you first discovered a site.
Adds HTML validation to the View Page Source of the browser. The validation is done by Tidy from W3c.
(Disabled)
An HTTP analyzer addon for Firefox
Allows HttpWatch to be used in Firefox
(Disabled)
Displays Javascript timer measurements.
Rebind your keys.
Detects what javascript libraries are being used on the current page and displays the result as icons with detailed tooltips in the statusbar. Currently supports jQuery, jQuery UI, Prototype, Scriptaculous, Dojo, YUI, Qooxdoo, MooTools, Ext JS and Spry.
Check the validity of links on any webpage.
Open/download/validate links and pictures in tabs or windows
View HTTP headers of a page and while browsing.
Makes an image's longdesc link attribute accessible via context menu.
(Disabled)
Build a Microsummary Generator, based on a selection on the current web page
Mobile Barcoder generates 2D barcodes of URLs and text selections so that you can transfer that information to your mobile easily.
Get notified when an unavailable website starts to work again
(Disabled)
No-NSFW is the Not-Safe-For-Work warning system.
The Semantic Web in Action
Organize your status bar icons.
(Disabled)
Monitor your internet addiction
Make your web development Pixel Perfect
Control what gets sent as the HTTP Referer on a per-site basis.
An user friendly interface to manage Amazon's S3 (Simple Storage Service)
Creates a toolbar icon and dialog which helps to create secure passwords.
senSEO ist an extension checking some SEO-critical On-Page Criteria.
Switch between your development and live servers.
Image optimizer tool, companion to smush.it
Customize the look of websites and of the user interface.
Assign tab related actions to clicking events on a tab or the tabbar
Extension for Showing and Exporting Microformats.
Adds a menu and a toolbar button to switch the user agent of the browser.
Adds a tab listing dependencies and their sizes in the Page Info window.
Adds a menu and a toolbar with various web developer tools.
Allows XHTML Mobile Profile to be displayed in the browser.
Make your pages faster with Yahoo!'s performance lint tool.