Tout comme j'ai exposé ma liste de plugins WordPress, je profite de la sortie imminente de Firefox 3 pour faire un status des extensions que j'emploie sur mon butineur préféré au travail.

Ma version: Firefox 2.0.0.14 (2008040413)

Operating System: WINNT (x86-msvc)

Je teste aussi évidemment mon code sur IE 6, 7, 8 (et des fois sur 5.5), Opera 9.27, 9.5b, FF 3RC1, Safari etc...

  1. Vinch le 31/05/2008 à 13h22.

    Quel psychopate avec ses 500 extensions !

  3. Frédéric le 30/01/2009 à 15h40.

    Ce qui est le plus étonnant pour un non-intégrateur, c'est que Firefox survive à ça. Et je t'imagine mal ouvrir ton navigateur (quoi, une bonne grosse centaine de fois par jour?) alors qu'il patauge à chaque fois.

  4. Marin le 30/01/2009 à 15h52.

    Franchemenant il va pas mal. Je dois, je pense, le redémarrer peut-être trois fois par jour (vive le session restore). Mais, il faut dire que j'ai, depuis cet article, installé FlashBlock. Et que je ne regarde que rarement des vidéos sur internet sinon dans Chrome qui permet de terminer la tâche Flashplayer :)

  5. Frédéric le 09/02/2009 à 12h00.

    Tu fais ton Nielsen là :-)

    Tiens, tant que nous en sommes à parler d'extensions, tu sais si il en existe une qui coupe tous les sons qui "sortent" de Firefox?

  6. Marin le 09/02/2009 à 12h06.

    @Frédéric la meilleure extension que je connaisse pour couper les sons est FlashMute. Comme son nom le dit, cette extension coupe le son aux flashs dans ton browser. Ca ne marche que pour les flashs -> les <bgsound /> marcheront encore ^^

  7. Marin le 02/03/2009 à 16h13.

    Mise à jour du 2 Mars 2009

    March 2, 2009

    Total number of items: 65

